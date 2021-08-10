Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after buying an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 911,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.08. 92,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,136. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

