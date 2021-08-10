Donald L. Hagan LLC Takes Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in OGE Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on OGE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,465. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

