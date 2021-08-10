Donut Trading 18.9% Higher This Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Donut has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $725,001.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Donut has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00159292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00148052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,579.11 or 1.00045918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.16 or 0.00812504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

