Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $44,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of FLT traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.47. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

