Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $56,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,123.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 88,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,559,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 155,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

AL stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.34. 5,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

