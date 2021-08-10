Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,257 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.36% of SS&C Technologies worth $66,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 154,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 60.5% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $77.03. 21,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

