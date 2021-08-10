Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 13,324 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,153,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $36,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,085,240. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

