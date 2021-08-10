Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 488 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $86,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $177.05. The company had a trading volume of 227,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.75. The firm has a market cap of $321.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

