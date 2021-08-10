Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE DS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,035. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.45. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

