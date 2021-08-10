Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Reaches Market Cap of $14.20 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00163498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00148839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,808.20 or 1.00049661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.00801581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

