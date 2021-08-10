Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Boosted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $27,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 40,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.35. 8,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

