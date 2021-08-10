Duke Energy (DUK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2021 – Duke Energy was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2021 – Duke Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duke Energy is a premier utility service provider, which projects to spend $59 billion of capital in infrastructure during 2021-2025. It has lowered its carbon emissions by over 40% since 2005 and pledges to reduce emissions from its fleet by electrifying all its light-duty vehicles by 2030. To further expand its renewable portfolio, the company also continues to increase its focus on the growing electric vehicle market. The company has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the pandemic has been affecting its operations and will continue to do so in the near future. Moreover, the winter storm of February 2021 is expected to impact full-year operating results of the company’s Commercial Renewables segment. Its unfavorable financial ratios reflect that the company may face difficulty in paying off its debt obligations.”

7/20/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Duke Energy was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,367. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $4,132,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 86,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

