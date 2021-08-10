Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

DNB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a PE ratio of -90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,825.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

