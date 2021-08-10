Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Sells $860,000.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 3,470,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

