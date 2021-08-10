Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Sells $860,000.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 3,470,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $11.90.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
