e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Kory Marchisotto Sells 6,658 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 85,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 73,375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after buying an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

