e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Kory Marchisotto Sells 6,658 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 2.06.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 85,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 73,375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after buying an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
