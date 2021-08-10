E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.30 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.28 ($13.27).

EOAN stock opened at €10.53 ($12.39) on Monday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.13.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

