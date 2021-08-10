Eagle Health Investments LP Takes Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Arvinas accounts for approximately 0.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $91.01. 14,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,654. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

