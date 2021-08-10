Eagle Point Credit (ECC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.51. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

