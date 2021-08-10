Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 755 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $243,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $82.50. 44,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,175. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

