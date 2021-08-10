Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 874.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 487,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 437,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

ABT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,415. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $98.67 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $217.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

