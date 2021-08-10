Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after acquiring an additional 847,290 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after acquiring an additional 783,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,358,000.

Shares of VGSH stock remained flat at $$61.45 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,617. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

