Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,779 shares of company stock worth $26,953,492. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $204.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,965. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

