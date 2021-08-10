Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.68. The stock had a trading volume of 197,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

