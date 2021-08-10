Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

NYSE NSC traded up $3.93 on Tuesday, hitting $259.60. 35,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,351. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

