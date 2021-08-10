Eagle Ridge Investment Management Takes $10.18 Million Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 335,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,176,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,761,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 300,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 464,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,120 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

