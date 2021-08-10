Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.70

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.70 and last traded at $164.54, with a volume of 3647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,526 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 53.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 135,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 47,023 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 84,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 62,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

