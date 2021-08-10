Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.580-$6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.720-$1.820 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.65. 9,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,821. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.17. Eaton has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $164.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,526. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

