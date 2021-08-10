Eaton Vance Management Invests $27,000 in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of SYKE opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

