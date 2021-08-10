Eaton Vance Management Makes New $29,000 Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.37.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

