Eaton Vance Management Makes New $30,000 Investment in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $554,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAGE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

SAGE opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

