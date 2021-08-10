Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 58.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 77,612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CTRE stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

