Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEOH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Methanex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Methanex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after acquiring an additional 759,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,165,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Methanex by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.94. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

