Eaton Vance Management Purchases Shares of 1,873 Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 78,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 156.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 12.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 73,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UE. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of UE opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.79. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

