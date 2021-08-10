Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of EVY opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $15.30.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust operates as closed-end management investment Company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.