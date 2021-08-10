Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

