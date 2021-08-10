Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $6.84.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
