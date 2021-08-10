eBay (EBAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $74.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

