eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Cowen

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by Cowen from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.91. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.13.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

