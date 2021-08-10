Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02. Ebix has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Ebix alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.