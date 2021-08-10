ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ECN. CSFB raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.97.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$10.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.65 and a one year high of C$10.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.46.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$93.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.6088381 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -79.56%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

