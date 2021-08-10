ECOSC Price Reaches $0.0160 on Major Exchanges (ECU)

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One ECOSC coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ECOSC has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar. ECOSC has a total market capitalization of $13,789.30 and $23,171.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00054154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.77 or 0.00849693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00107530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00041434 BTC.

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECU is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io . The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

ECOSC Coin Trading

