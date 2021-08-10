EDC Blockchain (EDC) Achieves Market Cap of $896,006.75

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $896,006.75 and $297,379.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,066.64 or 1.00055132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00030444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00068950 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013570 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000832 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000542 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

