Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC opened at $44.06 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $27,323,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $487,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.