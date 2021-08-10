Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EWTX stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 39,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

EWTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

