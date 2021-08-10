Edmp Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $221,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 537,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 18,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 389,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,529,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

