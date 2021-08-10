Edmp Inc. Sells 924 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. TIAA Kaspick LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $268.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,374. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.