Eidelman Virant Capital Decreases Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189,000 shares during the period. LSB Industries comprises 1.7% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 2.37% of LSB Industries worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in LSB Industries by 125.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 636,523 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 43.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of LXU stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,855. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.49.

In related news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

