Eidelman Virant Capital Grows Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

