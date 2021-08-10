Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 6,266 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.72% of Kingstone Companies worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. 7,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

