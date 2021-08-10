Eidelman Virant Capital Takes $492,000 Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $192,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $736.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.13. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

