El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LOCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.56.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

