El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
LOCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.
El Pollo Loco stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
